Hamden Police increase patrols in area of Denicola Park after man accused of trying to lure young girl at park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police has increased patrols in the area of Denicola Park after a man was accused of trying to lure a young girl at the park Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to Denicola Park on Treadwell Street on a report of a suspicious activity complaint.

Police said the caller reported an unknown male was at the park near the bushes trying to “lure” his young daughter. The unknown male was telling her to “come here” and waving her toward him, according to police.

A witness stated there was a similar incident at the same park earlier that morning at 9:30 a.m. The earlier incident was not initially reported to police,

Police said the individual was described as a tall, thin, white male in his 30’s or 40’s with blue eyes, blondish hair and a disheveled appearance. He was operating a white van similar to a Ford Econoline van with CT plates, tinted windows and basketball emblems on the front and back of the vehicle.

The Hamden Police Department is requesting that any similar suspicious incidents be reported to police. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.