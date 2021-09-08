Hamden Police increase patrols in area of Denicola Park after man accused of trying to lure young girl at park

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police has increased patrols in the area of Denicola Park after a man was accused of trying to lure a young girl at the park Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to Denicola Park on Treadwell Street on a report of a suspicious activity complaint.

Police said the caller reported an unknown male was at the park near the bushes trying to “lure” his young daughter. The unknown male was telling her to “come here” and waving her toward him, according to police.

A witness stated there was a similar incident at the same park earlier that morning at 9:30 a.m. The earlier incident was not initially reported to police,

Police said the individual was described as a tall, thin, white male in his 30’s or 40’s with blue eyes, blondish hair and a disheveled appearance. He was operating a white van similar to a Ford Econoline van with CT plates, tinted windows and basketball emblems on the front and back of the vehicle.

The Hamden Police Department is requesting that any similar suspicious incidents be reported to police. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Four shootings in four days has New Haven city leaders, residents concerned

News /

Man arrested in connection to a domestic violence stabbing in East Haven that injured a woman, juvenile

News /

Sen. Blumenthal pushing to prevent cars with keyless ignitions from rolling away, causing deaths

News /

PD: Shooting investigation underway on Grand Avenue in New Haven

News /

Quinnipiac University professor creates interactive project to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

News /

Nyberg: Three Girls Vegan Creamery in Guilford offers vegan treats anyone can enjoy

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss