Hamden police investigate brawl involving 40-60 teens outside trampoline park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a brawl involving 40 to 60 teens that happened in Hamden on Saturday night.

Hamden police say that at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress at Funz Trampoline Park, 1245 Dixwell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered 40 to 60 teens that were involved in a dispute in front of the building.

According to police, many of those teens were engaging in a physical altercation so mutual aid from the New Haven Police Department was called in to stop the brawl.

Police added that they believe there were an additional 150 people inside of the trampoline park at the time and that they did not appear to be social distancing. A lot of people were also allegedly not wearing masks.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District will be notified of the COVID violations.

