Hamden Police investigate second weekend shooting; 27 year old New Haven resident killed

Hamden Police are investigating a second shooting that left a 27 year old New Haven reside dead.

Police say, on Sunday morning around 12:10 A.M., Hamden police responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street for the report of a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers found a 27 year old New Haven resident had been shot multiple times in the back. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. A few hours later, the victim was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, shows that the victim was engaged in a heated verbal discussion prior to being shot. And, the investigation revealed that after the victim was shot and had fallen to the ground, he was shot several more times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden

Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4047.

This is a breaking news story. Any updates that come into the newsroom will be posted to WTNH.com and on air.