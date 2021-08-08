Hamden Police investigate second weekend shooting; 27 year old New Haven resident killed

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

Hamden Police are investigating a second shooting that left a 27 year old New Haven reside dead.

Police say, on Sunday morning around 12:10 A.M., Hamden police responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street for the report of a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers found a 27 year old New Haven resident had been shot multiple times in the back. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. A few hours later, the victim was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, shows that the victim was engaged in a heated verbal discussion prior to being shot. And, the investigation revealed that after the victim was shot and had fallen to the ground, he was shot several more times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden
Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4047.

This is a breaking news story. Any updates that come into the newsroom will be posted to WTNH.com and on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

This Week in CT: Taking a look inside the archives of a New Haven stamp shop that has seen it all

News /

Single-engine plane lands on belly causing damage at Oxford Airport

News /

Face masks now required in all City of West Haven buildings

News /

Connecticut faces labor shortage for daycare workers

News /

New Haven family dry cleaning business celebrating 65th anniversary, pushing through the pandemic

News /

New Haven to require masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss