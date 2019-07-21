Hamden Police investigate three shootings

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police investigated three shootings over three days.

The first one was a report of “shots fired” on July 18 at around 6:30 p.m. near Ridge Road and State Street. Witnesses reported two motor vehicle operators were “shooting at each other,” according to Hamden PD. Remnants of the shooting were found on State Street, but the suspects were not located.

An investigation on Warner Street and Mott Street revealed that around 10:15 p.m. on July 19 multiple gunshots struck multiple parked cars.

The most recent shooting, on July 20 at 2 a.m., was another “shots fired” report on Dixwell Avenue and Hamden Park Drive that involved occupants in two vehicles again. This time, two bullet holes were found inside a residential building on Dixwell Avenue, according to police. These bullets entered a family room where three small children were sleeping.

These shootings are still under investigation by Hamden PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto at 203-287-4807.