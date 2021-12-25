Hamden police investigating after family’s LGBTQ+ pride flag vandalized Christmas weekend

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This Christmas weekend a Hamden family is recovering after someone vandalized their pride flag early Friday morning. The images were all caught on camera as police investigate.

On Saturday as Joe and Liz Bossoli looked at their pride flag in the front yard of their Hamden home, they couldn’t help but think back to the last 48 hours.

“When it was in shreds just dangling there, it felt so limp without life,” Joe Bossoli said. “It felt like a threat to my family.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, their surveillance cameras caught what appeared to be a man slowly approaching their home from the sidewalk. Eventually, the man walked through the Bossolis’ garden up to their LGBTQ+ pride flag and took out what seemed like a knife.

In the video, you can hear the suspect slice through the flag, before running off. The Bossolis came across the video hours later.

“I was sleeping and someone was outside with a knife cutting up our property,” Joe said.

Scared for their safety, they immediately called 911. Hamden police confirmed to News 8 they’re investigating the incident, but have not released any other details at this time.

“I felt like I was witnessing a violent act, somebody who was doing something with just hateful malice,” Liz said.

The Bossolis don’t feel it was a random act and want this person to know the pain they’ve caused.

“Somebody came into our yard past all our other decorations and destroyed our pride flag,” Joe said.

Though, Joe didn’t waste any time putting the flag back on display after doing his best to repair it.

“There will be scars, but there has already been healing,” Liz said.

The family is now finding hope in the darkness.

“I think it’s more beautiful now than it was before,” Joe said. “It’s very important that you know you don’t stand down and you show that love endures.”

The Bossolis said they will persevere by displaying more flags in support of their community. If you recognize the individual in the video or have any information about what happened, call Hamden police at 203-230-4000.