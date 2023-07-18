A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating after a USPS postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Treadwell Street at 3:43 p.m. The postal worker told police he was delivering mail on Treadwell Street when a Black jeep with heavily tinted windows parked behind his postal truck.

According to police, a passenger of the Jeep approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his work keys.

Police said the victim handed over his work keys to the suspect. The suspect got back into the jeep and fled to Leeder Hill Drive.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black ski mask, hat, dark gray long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

The Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4000. Police said all calls would be kept confidential.