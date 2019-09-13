Police investigating anti-semitic imagery written in bathroom stall, Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Who scribbled anti-Semitic symbols and words inside two restrooms Wednesday at Hamden High School? That’s what Hamden authorities are working to uncover.

“I was really shocked when I heard about it,” said Jadeika Williams, a student at the school. “I didn’t think something like that would happen at our school.”

Hamden Board of Education member, Walter Morton IV, told us the “incident is being investigated by school security in conjunction with Hamden PD.”

News 8’s Mario Boone broke this story on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday night after concerned parents gave us a copy of a statement sent home by the school’s, Superintendent Jody Goeler. One mom even wrote News 8 directly saying she was scared for her son to go back to school.

Morton said he wants the culprits held accountable for their actions.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the hate messages saying, in part, “We are upset to hear of anti-Semitic graffiti at Hamden High School, but we are heartened by the school leadership’s swift and comprehensive response.”

“Nobody should get hate for whatever for they’re doing, like, how they look or their religion or anything,” said student Katelyn Andrus.