Hamden police investigating attempted robbery, theft in Stop & Shop parking lot on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden are investigating an attempted robbery that happened Monday and a theft that happened Tuesday in the same parking lot on Dixwell Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue on the report of an attempted armed robbery. Police said the victim was in his parked vehicle when a suspect opened the unlocked car door and brandished a firearm.

According to police, the suspect, who was reportedly wearing black clothing and a black mask, demanded his belongings and the victim yelled for help. The suspect fled in a black SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the victim, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the same parking lot on the report of a theft of a pocketbook. The victim was loading groceries into her parked car, police said, when a suspect grabbed her purse from the shopping cart. Police said the victim was not injured and the suspect fled in a black SUV.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle involved in both incidents is possibly a stolen vehicle, according to police. Hamden PD is working with other area police departments on both investigations.

Police said they will continue to maintain an increased presence in the shopping areas on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.

