HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue.

Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according to police.

No shooting victims have been reported and “the vehicle appears to have been specifically targeted,” according to Hamden police.

Hamden’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading an active investigation into the shooting. The police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com.