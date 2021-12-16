Hamden police issue Silver Alert for 84-year-old man last seen on Dec. 8

Thomas Passarello CREDIT: Hamden Police Department

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man on Thursday morning.

Police said Thomas Passarello was reported missing to police overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Passarello is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with a medium complexion.

He was last seen on December 8 at his home in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Route 15. He is known to frequent the area of Hamden Library and Stop Rite in Hamden.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

