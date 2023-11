HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed early Wednesday morning in front of a restaurant on Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

The crash happened in front of the Route Ten Restaurant at 3810 Whitney Ave around 3:30 a.m.

Police said responding officers did not find anyone in the vehicle and are now searching for the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.