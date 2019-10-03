Hamden police looking for suspect in early-morning burglaries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police responded to 1 report of a burglary and 3 attempted burglaries in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at 2315 Whitney Avenue.

One of the attempted burglaries is reported to have occurred at Henny Penny, 3048 Dixwell Avenue, and the other two at 2348 Whitney Avenue.

Police describe the person responsible as a white male, bald, facial hair and glasses. He appears to have a “tattoo sleeve” on his right arm and may have a tattoo around his neck.

Photo: Hamden PD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 407-3190.