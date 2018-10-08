Hamden police looking to identify shoppers using counterfeit bills (Surveillance photo provided by Hamden Police) [ + - ] (Surveillance photo provided by Hamden Police) [ + - ] Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police are looking to identify two people that have used counterfeit cash in two incidents at Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores in the area.

Late Sunday afternoon, Hamden officers responded to the Bed, Bath, and Beyond store at 2045 Dixwell Avenue on a report of fraud. Officers discovered that a customer had purchased what store employees called "high-end bedding items" using counterfeit $100 bills.

Police described the suspect from the Hamden purchase as a black woman, standing 5 foot 5 inches tall, with a medium build. She was wearing a blue denim shirt.

The store manager told Hamden police that roughly three hours earlier, a black man standing 6 foot 2 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a green jacket attempted to return "high-end bedding items" for cash. Those items were stolen from the Milford Bed, Bath, and Beyond store. When store employees questioned the man about the items, he fled from the store.

Hamden store managers advised police that there has been what they called "a ring of individuals" using counterfeit cash to purchase expensive items at local Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores in recent weeks.

If you recognize either of the people in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4030.