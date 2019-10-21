Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged

(WTNH) — The police officer who fired his gun at an unarmed couple in New Haven in April 2019 has been charged with Reckless Endangerment, Assault, according to Connecticut State Police. He also posted $100,000 bail.

Around 4:20 a.m. on April 16, 2019 the Hamden officer investigated a report of an attempted armed robbery and located the vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the area of Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue.

Stephanie Washington, 22, was hit at least once in the barrage of bullets unleashed by Eaton and Yale University police Officer Terrance Pollock, who is also on paid leave. She was a passenger in a red Honda Civic driven by her boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon III, 21, who was unhurt.

Officer Devin Eaton joined the Hamden Police force after resigning from the New Haven Police Department on June 22, 2016.

Surveillance video shows the moment a Hamden Police Officer opens fire on a car in New Haven. pic.twitter.com/h7IrwPbcgo — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019

Washington was shot in the face, however, both individuals recovered.

Police initially said their Honda was suspected in an attempted armed robbery but no charges were filed against couple.

The incident was investigated by Connecticut State Police.

