HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden police officer was involved in a two-car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and School Street.

Police said a car collided with the police cruiser while both were at the intersection.

The officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.