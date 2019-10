HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden police officer rescued an elderly woman from a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials confirm to News 8 that the fire broke out at the home at 240 Russo Drive.

House fire at 240 Russo Drive now under control. Companies are still operating on scene.#Hamden #Breaking Elderly resident rescued by HPD Officer @HAMDENPOLICECT — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) October 7, 2019

The Hamden Fire Chief says that prior to the fire department’s arrival, a police officer entered the burning home and rescued an elderly resident.

The victim was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation and an evaluation.

#Hamden Fire Marshal now on scene, investigating the cause to the fire. #Breaking Overhaul continues. pic.twitter.com/g1ixS8W7po — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) October 7, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.