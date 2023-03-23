NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are an owner of a Hyundai or a Kia car in Connecticut, the Hamden Police Department are taking steps to help keep your cars from being stolen.

The Hamden Police has received a supply of steering wheel locks, which were

provided by Hyundai in response to an increase of motor vehicle thefts. As part of Hyundai’s anti-theft campaign, they have distributed steering wheel locks in the past.

The steering wheel locks will be given to anyone who owns a Hyundai or a Kia, that was manufactured before November 2021. The locks are free of charge, and can be picked up at the Hamden Police Department, located at 2900 Dixwell Avenue.

