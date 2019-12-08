Hamden Police respond to teen shoot-out, stolen car

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A ShotSpotter alerted police of a teen shoot-out on Saint Mary Street Saturday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., police found three people hidden in a detached garage on Saint Mary Street. One of them fired multiple shots at two pedestrians. No one was struck by gunfire, but several bullets hit a home on the street.

According to police, one of the bullets shot through a window, traveled across a bedroom and struck the wall.

The two pedestrians rushed from the scene on foot and noticed a car “idling” in a business parking lot on Dixwell Avenue. The business owner noticed the pedestrians stealing the car and attempted to stop them. In his efforts, one of the pedestrians pointed a firearm at him, according to police.

The two sped off in the vehicle toward Morse Street. New Haven police were able to locate the vehicle on John Williamson Drive in New Haven. They were caught in a foot pursuit with New Haven police.

Hamden police arrested 19-year-old Jayvon Prevost of New Haven. He was charged with second degree larceny with a $20,000 bond. Prevost is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 20.

Hamden police also arrested a 16-year-old New Haven resident with the same charges.

There was no word on the three people inside the garage.

This is an ongoing investigation.