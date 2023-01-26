HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday.

Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue.

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

The victim claimed the gold Ford Explorer nearly backed into his car in the parking lot. The rear passenger in the Explorer rolled down their window and pointed a gun at the victim.

Both vehicles left the parking lot, heading south on Dixwell. When both cars reached the intersection on Mather Street, the same rear passenger once again rolled down their window and fired several rounds at the victim’s car.

Police said that the victim was not hurt during the shooting.

Hamden officers are now asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects and the Explorer. If anyone has information on the shooting, they’re asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at alipford@hamdenpd.com.