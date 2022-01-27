Hamden police search for suspects who assaulted, robbed 76-year-old man outside his own home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for two suspects who assaulted and robbed a 76-year-old man outside his own house on Laurel Road in Hamden Wednesday morning.

Hamden police said the victim had just returned home from walking his dog around 9:15 a.m. when he was struck in the head from behind with an unknown object. The victim suffered a laceration, police said, and was treated at the scene then transported to the hospital.

The suspects were described to police as white or Hispanic males, possibly in their 20s and tall. They were both wearing masks, and one was wearing a yellow hoodie.

Police said the suspects were last seen running toward Prospect Street.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to this case is asked to contact Det. Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4050.

