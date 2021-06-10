Hamden police searching for man responsible for shooting woman in chest

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was shot in the chest in Hamden late Wednesday evening, and police are looking for the man responsible.

Police said at around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Arch Street and Dix Street on a report of a “male shooting a female.” Police didn’t find a victim at the scene.

Yale New Haven Hospital told police a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

Police learned a 21-year-old Naugatuck woman was confronted on Dix Street by a man she knew. They got into an argument, and when she tried to run off, he shot her in the chest.

A friend transported her to the hospital, police said.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4048.

