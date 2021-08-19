Hamden police searching for person accused of shooting at a car near Dixwell Ave. on Wednesday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for a suspect that was involved in a shots fired incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Arch Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of shots fired. Officers determined a car was stopped for the traffic signal on Arch Street at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue. The suspect’s car, described as a white BMV SUV, also stopped at the same intersection.

A passenger got out of the BMW and fired several shots in the direction of the first car. No injuries were reported and no cars were struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 6 feet fall, medium build, with short braids. The BMW was last seen traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamden Police.  

