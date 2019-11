HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Hamden, police are looking for a man accused of using hundreds of dollars in bogus bills at a grocery store.

Police say this man used $220 dollars in counterfeit cash Friday at the Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue on Friday.

If you have a tip, call Hamden police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.