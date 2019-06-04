New Haven

Hamden police seek man who allegedly stole, used debit card

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police are searching for the man they believe stole a backpack from a gym locker.

Police said he stole the backpack from a locker at the Edge Fitness Club on Dixwell Avenue in April.

The victim's debit card was used at the Hamden Stop & Shop to buy gift cards, cigarettes, and baby formula.

If you have a tip, give Hamden police a call.

