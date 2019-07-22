Hamden police stepping up patrol after 3 back-to-back rolling shoot outs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are adding patrols on Monday as they investigate three shoot outs, including one where people in two cars fired at each other with one of the bullets hitting a home with three small children.

Hamden police saw bullets flying Thursday, Friday, and then again on Saturday. The first started on on July 18th at 6:30 p.m. at State Street and Ridge Road. Witnesses told officers they saw two cars shooting at each other.

The second shooting took place the next day around 10 p.m., and the same thing happened. Several parked cars were struck at Warner and Mott Streets.

The third shooting happened Saturday around 2 a.m. near Dixwell and Hamden Park Drive. A source with the Hamden Police Department tells News 8 they believe it was eighteen rounds that were fired, and two bullet holes entered a room in Dixwell home containing three sleeping children.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

