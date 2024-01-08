HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is no snow in the immediate forecast but there is a threat of rain heading our way.

The first official snowstorm of the season blanketed Connecticut over the weekend. After nearly 48 hours after the storm, a pathway is clear for motorists in more areas but the work for street crews is far from over.

The Hamden Department of Public Works is trying to get unwanted Christmas trees off the side of the road, but it appears the weather has pushed that project to a later date.

“All of our crews are out right now checking for black ice, making sure that all the roads are safe,” said Hamden’s Assistant Public Works Director, Paul Coleman.

A mix of salt and sand is what crews with the DPW are leaving behind to make sure your commute is a safe one.

This comes as the state gets ready for another round of rough weather heading our way in the form of rain, shifting its focus to storm drains.

“Once they’re done salting the streets they come back, clean the trucks up, take the plows off. The crews will go out and inspect all the catch basin tops and make sure they’re clear of all debris, so all the water can drain properly,” Coleman said.

Storm Team 8 is predicting two to three inches of rainfall on Wednesday with numbers possibly being higher in some areas.