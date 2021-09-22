Hamden Public Schools announces policy for determining eligibility of children who received reduced-price or free meals

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Public Schools announced its policy for determining eligibility of children who may received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Local officials have adopted the United States Department of Agriculture’s Income Eligibility Guidelines for family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

The new guidelines will be used in CT from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The income calculations are based on:

Hamden Public Schools
  • Monthly income is calculated by dividing the annual income by 12
  • Twice monthly income is computed by dividing annual income by 24
  • Income received every two weeks is calculated by dividing annual income by 26
  • Weekly income is computed by dividing annual income by 52

Application and instructions are being distributed to all households. To apply for free or reduced-price meals or free milk should fill out the application and return it to the school.  

