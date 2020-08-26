Hamden Public Schools start time delayed to Sept. 15, says superintendent

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A meeting between members of the Hamden Board of Education resulted in the delay to the beginning of the school year for Hamden Public Schools students.

According to Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Jody Goeler, the board voted to delay “student start time” to Sept. 15.

The news comes soon after a report that two Hamden High School teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.