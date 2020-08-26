Hamden Public Schools start time delayed to Sept. 15, says superintendent

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A meeting between members of the Hamden Board of Education resulted in the delay to the beginning of the school year for Hamden Public Schools students.

According to Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Jody Goeler, the board voted to delay “student start time” to Sept. 15.

The news comes soon after a report that two Hamden High School teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Waterbury school bus drivers say still too many COVID-19 safety concerns as school year set to begin

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT Food Bank distributing food to hungry families in New Haven County today

News /

East Haven teachers say district isn't prepared for in-person classes next week, beg BOE for hybrid model

News /

COVID-19 cases spike in New Haven, mayor working with local universities to keep numbers low as students move back in to dorms

News /

Waterbury school bus drivers say still too many COVID-19 safety concerns as school year set to begin

News /

Waterbury school bus drivers say still too many COVID-19 safety concerns as school year set to begin

News /

Three men arrested after police chase from Meriden to New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss