Hamden reinstates indoor mask mandate after resident tests positive for omicron variant

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden’s mayor has reinstated an indoor mask mandate after a resident tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Effective December 11, masks will be required in any indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

There is no information about the person who tested positive for the omicron variant.

Mayor Lauren Garrett released a statement saying, “We want our town to thrive, and with this mask mandate, we can stay open by taking these healthy and safe measures.”

