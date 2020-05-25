Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some neighbors in Hamden took some time to enjoy music and soak up some sun over the Memorial Day weekend.

A surprise concert popped up on Haverford Street Sunday after someone in the neighborhood hired the group called Caribbean Vibe.

The steel drum band was supposed to play in the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven this summer but because of the pandemic, the festival is going virtual.

They’ve added a new feature on their website that allows people to hire different groups to put on a socially distanced arts performance!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit"

Wallingford EMT reunited with family after battle with coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford EMT reunited with family after battle with coronavirus"

Waterbury nursing home mourns loss of beloved worker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury nursing home mourns loss of beloved worker"

Man shot in head at restaurant drive-thru in New Haven, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in head at restaurant drive-thru in New Haven, police say"

Waterbury Gold Star Mother and community group on a Memorial Day mission during COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Gold Star Mother and community group on a Memorial Day mission during COVID-19"

One Good Thing: Memorial Day 'pony parade' held for patients at Gaylord Healthcare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Memorial Day 'pony parade' held for patients at Gaylord Healthcare"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss