Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some neighbors in Hamden took some time to enjoy music and soak up some sun over the Memorial Day weekend.

A surprise concert popped up on Haverford Street Sunday after someone in the neighborhood hired the group called Caribbean Vibe.

The steel drum band was supposed to play in the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven this summer but because of the pandemic, the festival is going virtual.

They’ve added a new feature on their website that allows people to hire different groups to put on a socially distanced arts performance!