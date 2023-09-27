HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposed cannabis shop on Whitney Avenue in Hamden is getting heat from some town residents.

A company called SLAP ASH RETAIL is in talks to buy Keating Bros Motors on Whitney Avenue. SLAP ASH still needs approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission to open a cannabis shop.

The commission held a public hearing Monday night. Sarah Pannella and Gary Buteau, neighbors on Washington Avenue, were there and said they are against the shop from opening because of the traffic.

“I agree with the business but just not in this area,” Panella said. “There are a lot of other vacant buildings in Hamden that this could potentially go. It would be very chaotic. Traffic-wise, we have Quinnipiac students that fly up and down our street.”

In its application, SLAP ASH conducted a traffic study during June and said during peak hours, the shop would bring up to 125 cars on weekdays and 147 on Saturdays.

Benjamin Hecht, another neighbor on Washington Street, said more traffic could be a good thing.

“There’s a lot of small businesses that could benefit from increased traffic,” he said.

Mayor Lauren Garrett seems to be on board with a shop coming to town.

“It’s good for us to have some revenue from cannabis, I’m really pleased about that,” she said. “I think it’s good for economic development. I think you’ll see cannabis come in and other retail and restaurants come in around cannabis.”

A final decision hasn’t been made yet. SLAP ASH has agreed to get more traffic data to present to the town.

The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission will hold another hearing on October 10.