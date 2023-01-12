HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden residents will get the chance next week to let their safety concerns be heard.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said a public meeting will locals’ voices be heard.

“So I think this is a really great opportunity for people to voice their concerns, and hear some of the data from what we’ve experienced with crime in the last year,” she said.

Garrett said the city has hired 22 police officers, increased lighting and added video surveillance in an effort to keep crime down.

A slew of crime has residents concerned. In December, three teens were charged in connection to a purse snatching. That same month, a 37-year-old man was found shot to death. This month, a shooting on Route 15 on Jan. 1 ended with a man dead.

“Nothing’s gonna change unless people do something about it, so you can’t just sit around and complain about what happened without actually getting involved and doing something,” Joe Jaquith, who lives in Hamden, said.

Garrett said she’s worked with business owners about increasing security and preventing violence.

A public safety meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the town hall. The panel will include a state senator and the town’s chair of public safety.