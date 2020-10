A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden restaurant Eli’s On Whitney announced they will be temporarily closing due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant will be closing for the next five days, according to the Facebook post. They plan to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The restaurant will conduct deep cleaning and contact tracing to stop the spread.