HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a restaurant in Hamden knows every little bit counts when it comes to helping Ukraine.

Freskos in Hamden is helping support Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that helps get aid to the people who need it most, specifically women and children in Ukraine.

Peter Vouras’ heart is his restaurant. He has owned Freskos in Hamden for six years, but Thursday, his heart was in Ukraine.

Freskos gave away free gyros and accepted donations, no matter how small.

“We’ve had a donation anonymous of $1,000,” Vouras said. “People are putting money into the bin, you know, it’s a way of giving back.”

A few women heard about the event and stopped in to grab a gyro and show some support.

“I think it’s an awesome thing to do to support the cause,” one woman said.

“It just seems bizarre that we’re just standing by watching this happen in front of us,” another said.

“Peter here at Freskos is a friend of ours, and when he told us he was hosting a fundraiser, we made sure to get people out here,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

“It’s just so inspiring to see, you know, a small business owner step up and say, ‘hey, it’s really important to support people in Ukraine and I can do something to help,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

If you weren’t able to come out to Thursday’s event, you can go inside Freskos any day of the week. They have a bin there and you could put in a dollar, change, or whatever you have to help Ukrainians.