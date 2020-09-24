 

Hamden Restaurant Week in full swing

New Haven
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Bankwell, announced the 10th Annual Hamden Restaurant Week early this year.

Restaurant week runs from Monday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bankwell once again to make this annual event possible,” said Nancy Dudchik, HRCC President. “We’re glad to have them join us in showcasing all our diverse and unique eateries. It’s wonderful to have Bankwell support the community in this way. Restaurant Week also is a great opportunity for people to discover a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite for great prices and deals.”

Participants will offer either a $9 to $15 prix fixe lunch, a $20 to $35 prix fixe dinner or a buy-one-get-one option.

The 14 participating eateries are:

  1. Aunt Chilada’s
  2. Funcle’s Café
  3. Bomb Wings & Rice Bar
  4. Eli’s on Whitney
  5. Freskos
  6. Ibiza Tapas & Wine Bar
  7. Ixtapa Grill
  8. Ristorante Luce
  9. Side Street Grille
  10. The Playwright Irish Pub
  11. Mikro Depot
  12. TexiKo
  13. Café Amici
  14. Fresh Greens & Proteins

Dudchik and owner of The Playwright Irish Pub Restaurant and Banquet Facility, Eammon Ryan, spoke with News 8 about the impact the pandemic is having on the event and how the community has come together to help.

