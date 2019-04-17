New Haven

Hamden Rite Aid to stop selling e-cigarette products

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal praises Rite Aid's decision to end the sale of e-cigarette products out of concern of the growing epidemic of teen vaping and e-cigarette use.  

On Wednesday, Senator Blumenthal plans to visit the Rite Aid pharmacy in Hamden after the company announced its decision to stop selling e-cigarette products. 

This comes after concerns about the rising number of teens using the products. 

Senator Blumenthal says it's a great first step, but now he is calling for businesses to stop selling all tobacco products. 

