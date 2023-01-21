HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning.

Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by a driver that his car was struck by bullets during the shooting on Mather Street.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man from New Haven arrived at St. Raphael’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

One of the cars involved in the shooting was reported stolen earlier Saturday morning and was later recovered in another town. Police said the second car was located, stopped, and unoccupied on Dixwell Avenue near Arch Street after it was involved in a car accident.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police at (203) 230-4040.

