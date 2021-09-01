Hamden selling Wintergreen Elementary School for $16 million, will use money to keep two other schools open

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Hamden is selling Wintergreen School to Area Cooperative Education Services (ACES) for $16 million.

The district runs a few select programs at Wintergreen Elementary School, but it’s not operating as a full elementary school. With the $16 million, the district will use that money to keep two other schools open.

Part of the money from the sale will be used to renovate Church Street and Sheppard Glenn Elementary Schools. There’s also enough left over to replace the dilapidated Fire Station 2, which hasn’t seen an update in decades. They will also be able to replace and expand the KEEFE Community Center, which services the south end.

The plans still need to go through some board reviews and approvals before being finalized.

“Being able to do this kind of work, that’s going to help people for a long, long time. It’s not an opportunity you get very often,” said Mayor Curt Leng.

The closing of the sale of Wintergreen Elementary School is set for February 2022.