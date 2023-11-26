HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden’s elected officials took their oaths of office on Sunday, receiving praise from some of the state’s top leaders for the time they’ve spent in office.

The ceremony, held at Hamden Middle School, comes three weeks after Election Day.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz highlighted re-elected Mayor Lauren Garret, stating that the Hamden leader has obtained $49 million in state funding for projects like a new firehouse, community center and more.

Karimah Mickens was sworn in as town clerk. Legislative council members and the board of education also took the oath of office.