Hamden swears in 25-year veteran of the department as new chief of police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Hamden officially has a new police chief Wednesday.

Chief John Sullivan was sworn in Wednesday afternoon. He’s been acting chief since the summer.

Mayor Curt Leng appointed Sullivan to the permanent job last month. The town legislative council approved it this week.

Chief Sullivan joined the department in 1995 as a patrol officer and worked his way up.

“Hamden has always been an important part of my life,” he said. “From my younger years growing up in town, attending school and playing sports, to my many years at the Hamden PD. Hamden helped define the person who I am today, and I’m honored to stand before you as the chief of police of this great town.”

Three new Hamden PD officers were also sworn in this afternoon.