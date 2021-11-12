Hamden Police investigating after charter school teacher fired over sexual misconduct allegations

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials terminated a middle school teacher accused of sexual misconduct, and now the Hamden Police Department is investigating.

Booker T. Washington Academy’s Executive Director John A. Taylor said a parent notified him of an inappropriate text conversation between the teacher and her son.

Taylor said school leaders immediately brought the complaint to Hamden Police and pulled the English Language Arts teacher from her classroom.

Taylor said the teacher, whose name has not yet been released, was terminated within 36 hours of learning of the allegations. She started working at the school in June, school officials said.

More than one student was involved, but Taylor would not say how many students received the texts.

Taylor said parents and families were notified on Wednesday.

“Our number one priority is and remains to be the well-being of every scholar enrolled in our academy,” Taylor said. “Our actions have reflected that commitment and we will continue to work diligently to reinforce safety within our schools, support students who may have been affected by this incident, and work with parents to identify and meet the needs of families during this time.”

Booker T. Washington Academy is a charter school, which is not part of the New Haven School District nor the Hamden School District, it falls under state control.

The Hamden Police Department is continuing to investigate.