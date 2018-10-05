New Haven

Hamden teen arrested following social media threat

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 05:23 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after school officials reported threats he made on social media.

Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, officers were notified by Hamden High School administrators that a potential threat had been made against students on social media. Concerned parents and students saw the threat online, and reported it to school officials, who then got police involved.

After conducting their investigation, Hamden police arrested a 17-year-old student. He was charged with threatening, breach of peace, and possession of a dangerous weapon, which officers said was a machete.

The student is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven.

The Hamden Police Department said they would like to acknowledge the collective effort by students and the Hamden High School administrative staff in preventing a potential crisis.  
 

