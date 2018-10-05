Hamden teen arrested following social media threat
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after school officials reported threats he made on social media.
Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, officers were notified by Hamden High School administrators that a potential threat had been made against students on social media. Concerned parents and students saw the threat online, and reported it to school officials, who then got police involved.
After conducting their investigation, Hamden police arrested a 17-year-old student. He was charged with threatening, breach of peace, and possession of a dangerous weapon, which officers said was a machete.
The student is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven.
The Hamden Police Department said they would like to acknowledge the collective effort by students and the Hamden High School administrative staff in preventing a potential crisis.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield
- Murder suspect captured after days long manhunt in Tennessee
- Nobel Peace laureates demand end to sexual violence in war
- Friday marks one year anniversary of #MeToo Movement
- 2 Republican senators, 2 divergent paths on Kavanaugh
- Jury convicts Chicago officer of 2nd-degree murder
- Massachusetts issues final recreational pot sales licenses
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford backs up traffic in both directions
First responders are working to clear a crash with an overturned car on...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield
Plainfield Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a one-car crash involving a...Read More »
-
Massachusetts issues final recreational pot sales licenses
Marijuana regulators have issued final licenses to operators planning to open...Read More »
-
Republican candidate for State Representative under fire for Parkland comments
A candidate for State Representative is under fire for his past comments on...Read More »
-
Why is requesting medical records not an easy process?
A new study sheds light on what's behind the frustration many people...Read More »
Video Center
-
Weather Forecast
Saturday WeatherRead More »
-
Fright Haven
Fright HavenRead More »
-
Scarecrow Crafts
Scarecrow CraftsRead More »