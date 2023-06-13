HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Free summer meals will be available to Hamden children this July.

Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a free summer meals program in Hamden.

The program will begin to distribute meals starting June 20. Children and teens, 18-years-old and younger are able to receive the meals for breakfast and lunch at no cost. No paperwork or identification is needed. One meal is allowed per child.

The summer meals program is to ensure that children have healthy food throughout the summer. The meals contain fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and milk.

Shepherd Glen School will distribute meals during the breakfast hours of 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch, 10:30 a.m. to noon, starting June 20 until August 4. Dunbar Hill School will distribute meals during the breakfast hours of 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from July 5 to July 28.

The meal sites are open Monday through Friday, and will be closed on July 3 and July 4.