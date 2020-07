HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A free pop-up coronavirus testing site is opening today in Hamden.

The testing site will be ready to go this afternoon at the town’s high school. It runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Testing will be available for anyone three months old and older.

You do not need to have symptoms to get a test. No need for an appointment or doctor’s note either.

The site is walk up, first come first serve.