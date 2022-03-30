HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden’s town hall was full of neighbors with concerns about recent crime Wednesday night.

About two weeks ago, surveillance video from Hamden Plaza captured a carjacking where a 74-year-old woman was assaulted while putting groceries in her car.

“We should be guaranteed that when I get out of my car and walk into a store that I won’t get a broken hip or be… fall down because I’m old,” said Susan Spetrini, a concerned Hamden resident.

The mayor of Hamden, law enforcement and other guest speakers answered questions and told neighbors what they are doing to make the area safe. Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan said there are currently two police cars patrolling the area. Stop & Shop and Walmart have also hired Hamden police officers.

Chief Sullivan said they are down 16 police officers. They are hoping to recruit enough officers to have a full staff by May.

Sullivan added shoppers should be aware of their surroundings and park in a well-lit area if shopping at night.

”We are going to solve this by working together.”

Emerson Stevenson attended the meeting Wednesday night. He drives for Uber and vows to be an extra pair of eyes on the streets to help bring down crime.

“If I see something, I’m going to say something. That’s what I’m here to do, and I just want to make sure that we can break some of these crimes that have been happening all over the state and all over the city,” he said.

A statement from the owner of Hamden Plaza was read during the meeting. The owner said they spent about $250,000 over the last year upgrading parking lot lighting, cameras and hiring more security. They are also asking retailers to provide shoppers with assistance when walking to their cars.