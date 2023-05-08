HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people in two townhouse apartments were displaced Monday afternoon following a fire that started in a kitchen, according to Hamden fire officials.

The fire happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Kaye Vue Drive, according to the fire department. Crews quickly put out the kitchen fire and ventilated smoke from an apartment.

A resident had stepped away from a pot of oil on the stove, came back and then saw the fire spreading to the cabinets.

The unit next door was damaged by smoke.