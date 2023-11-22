HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of families will head out to get their Christmas trees this holiday weekend. With Thanksgiving so early this year, it’s important to ensure you get a tree that will last.

The Christmas season seems to start earlier and earlier, and Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden has had to adjust.

“We used to open the first weekend in December,” said Dick Jaynes, founder of Broken Arrow Nursery. “Then we went to right after Thanksgiving, and now we open the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

With Christmas still over a month away, getting a fresh tree is important. That’s the specialty at Broken Arrow.

“I think it’s a great feeling as a grower, and hopefully for the customer, too, when they are cutting the tree down,” said Dick’s son Burton Jaynes, the general manager of Broken Arrow Nursery. “They know it’s fresh. There’s no question when it was cut.”

Three generations of the Jaynes family have seen it all at the farm. They say to dress for the weather because you may be walking around for a while. Bring a vehicle with enough room for the tree, and be sure to measure the room it’s going in.

“We’ve got measuring poles when you get out here, but they always look bigger when you get them inside,” Burton Jaynes said.

Make sure that your tree will fit in your stell. The experts at your farm or stand can help you choose the right tree. As for the best time to buy, some think the variety is best right now.

“You come early, you get the best choice, but we have trees right up until Christmas Eve, so the longer you can wait, the better,” Dick Jaynes said.

When you get the tree home, where you put it is important. Keep it far from heat sources, like a radiator or heat vent. Also, be sure to keep it watered. If the base dries out, the tree forms a seal on the bottom and won’t take in any water again.

The Broken Arrow Nursery, located at 680 Evergreen Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Christmas trees, wreaths, greens, stands, roping and some potted trees are available.