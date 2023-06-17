HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gracing the outside of Hamden’s public library is a new mural – a tribute to great African American achievers from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to local heroes.

The mural was seven months in the making. It also features a librarian reading to a group of children. Third-grader Aniya Rivers is one of the children on the artwork.

“Exciting, surprise and happy,” Aniya said when asked what it was like to see herself in the mural.

Dozens of people from the community, from children to adults also helped paint the mural. Town leaders say it speaks volumes about what Hamden stands for.

