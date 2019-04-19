New Haven

Hamden uses pension cash for bills

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Controversy in Hamden over monetary road stops. 

After city leaders voted Thursday night to siphon off money from its pension fund to help fix the budget.

The town council voted 10 - 3 in favor of pulling $108,000 out of the town pension fund to keep the Fire Department running and keep paying firefighters.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is against the plan.

"We are to the point where sometime next week we are going to run out of money in our account that pays our fire fighters to be out there protecting hamden  to be able to fight fire," Cory O'Brien, 6th Districut Councilman. 

"Our fire department is sound. our overall budget's sound, we don't have a bill problem. we do not have an expense problem and we're in a pretty good shape," Mayor Curt Leng. 

The town is now considering pulling additional money out of the pension fund to pay utility bills. 

