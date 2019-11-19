Breaking News
Hamden’s Acting Police Chief recommending firing of COP involved in shooting of unarmed couple in New Haven
New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden’s Acting Police Chief has recommended that Officer Devin Eaton be fired.

Eaton was involved in the shooting of an unarmed couple in New Haven back in April. Police concluded that Eaton had fired his service weapon 13 times at the couple.

Eaton has been put on unpaid administrative leave until the criminal case against him is resolved. He has pleaded not-guilty to assault and reckless endangerment charges.

In a letter to the Hamden Police Commission, Hamden’s Acting Police Chief John Cappiello wrote that the alleged violations of Hamden Police Rules and Regulations that are lodged against Officer Eaton include ‘Conduct Unbecoming,’ ‘Neglect of Duty,’ ‘Use of Force and Firearms Discharge,’ and “that if these charges are sustained that Officer Eaton be terminated.”

